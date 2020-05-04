'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Shehnaaz Gill Regrets Being On 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'; Read More

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame. After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz Gill featured in a reality Swayamwar themed show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The 'Swayamwar' themed show was supposed to find Shehnaaz her soulmate by the end. However, it turns out that she could not connect with any of the contestants on the show. In an interview with a news daily, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the show and she even mentioned that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was not a good decision.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Mourn The Death Of Two Sidnaaz Fans Due To COVID-19

Also Read: Mahhi Vij Opens Up About Her Bond With Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Don't Have Words To Express'

Shehnaaz Gill said that her heart was not set on the show and she understood how the world worked. Shehnaaz Gill even revealed that eventually she got irritated by the men who tried to impress her on the show. Shehnaaz Gill told the news daily that Bigg Boss was her dream but her heart was not set in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and she regrets taking up the show.

Adding further. Shehnaaz Gill also said that Bigg Boss 13 gave her maturity and fame but on the other hand, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge failed to do the same. Shehnaaz Gill was very close to the Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla during the show. The viewers highly appreciated their pair. Fans also speculated that the two could get into a relationship. But it turns out that both of the contestants discarded any such claims. The two even stated that they are simply very good friends who share a great equation.

Shehnaaz Gill in an interview with a media publication spoke about Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill said that he is a friend and she got a lot to learn from him. Further, Shehnaaz Gill even said that Sidharth Shukla is protective of her. Shehnaaz Gill said that the two of them are very good friends even after the show. She also added that she does not care about the things people say about their friendship.

After Bigg Boss 13 was over, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill even featured in a music video. The song is titled as Bhula Dunga. The video received a fantastic response from the audience. The music video of Bhula Dunga has crossed about 57 million views on Youtube.

Watch the video of Bhula Dunga here

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga' Defeats Justin Bieber's 'Sorry'; Details

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Reveals SHOCKING Details About Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Has Become 'arrogant'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.