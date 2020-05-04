Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Mourn The Death Of Two Sidnaaz Fans Due To COVID-19

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made a tweet not too long ago expressing their condolences over the passing away of their fans. It was reported that two of the fans who loved and adored the Bigg Boss 13 couple, passed away due to the Coronavirus. A Twitter user shared this information with Sidharth to which he responded. Similarly, Shehnaaz Gill too made a post expressing grief over the passing away of the two fans.

@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill one of u r fan gone today due to corona my heart with his family #RIP brother om shanti pic.twitter.com/Le7FNthhbZ — RIP IRFHAN SIR& Rishikapoor sir (@naveen_autobots) May 1, 2020

Upon a fan sharing the news to Sidharth Shukla the actor immediately responded saying that he feels incredibly sorry for the loss. However, Sidharth assured him that the person is in a better place now. Similarly, Shehnaaz Gill too responded and made a dedicated tweet. Shehnaaz wrote mentioning that two fans have passed away. She asked the almighty to bless their souls and mentioned she has huge respect for them.

Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020

TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM 🙏🏻 AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2020

A couple of weeks back, Rashami Desai too met with similar circumstances when the admin of a popular fan page dedicated to Rashami passed away. The actor shared the person's last tweet and penned a heartfelt message in a series of two tweets. Rashami mentioned how fortunate and privileged she feels to have fans like them. Not too long ago a video of several television stars coming together and spreading awareness was seen on Instagram. Many celebrities from the TV fraternity expressed their support and gratitude for the workers who are putting their lives at risk.

