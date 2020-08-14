Shehnaaz Gill’s Father ‘forgives’ Paras Chhabra After Latter Calls Him Stupid

Recently, Paras Chhabra lashed out at his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh. Paras had reportedly criticised him for allegedly making fun of his baldness. Now, Santokh Singh has opened up about Paras' criticism against him.

Shehnaaz Gill's father forgives Paras Chhabra

Shehnaaz's father spoke to SpotBoye and revealed that he has met Paras a few times after Bigg Boss 13 got over and the latter had touched his feet and had treated him with immense respect. He added that he does not know what has irked Paras so much that he is now making these statements against him. The Vehem singer's father went on to say that he has no qualms against Paras. He went on to say that Paras is like his child and he has already forgiven him for the statements which the latter has passed on him.

Shehnaaz's father mocked Paras Chhabra's baldness

Paras had recently heavily criticized Shehnaaz's father in interaction with Bollywood Bubble. He had revealed accused Santokh Singh of making fun of his baldness in one of the latter's earlier interviews. Paras went on to say that Shehnaaz's father had said in that particular interview of how his daughter used to pull Sidharth Shukla's hair inside the Bigg Boss house.

Paras added that Santokh Singh had made a mockery of his baldness by stating that it was a good thing that Paras was not in Sidharth's place. To this, Paras had also said that Shehnaaz's father should look at himself in the mirror as he is also bald. The Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh actor also said that his own son, Shehbaaz Gill is also suffering from hair loss problems so he should not have made these statements. Furthermore, Paras revealed that Shehnaaz's father is the 'most stupid person he has ever seen.'

The actor had also revealed in the same interview that he has no qualms about people calling him bald and he also does not shy away from talking about it on the national television. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist revealed how he had spoken about it openly during his stint on the show. He had further added that these things do not affect his personality and that this is an extremely trivial matter.

