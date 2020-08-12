Paras Chhabra Upset With Shehnaaz Gill's Father For Making Fun Of His Baldness

Paras Chhabra recently featured in a music video titled Ring alongside Mahira Sharma. During the promotions of the music video, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Paras Chhabra was asked who he would like to see in the forthcoming season of the controversial reality television show Bigg Boss. He ended up slamming his Bigg Boss 13’s co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill’s father while answering the question.

Paras Chhabra slams Shehnaaz Gill’s father

Paras and Shehnaaz made headlines several times during Bigg Boss 13 for their nasty fights. However, it seems that the rivalry between the duo hasn’t ended yet. During the interview, Paras said that he would like to see YouTuber Carry Minati, Shehnaaz’s father and brother Shehbaz in Bigg Boss 14. The actor added that he saw one of their previous interviews, wherein Shehnaaz’s father spoke about Shehnaaz pulling Sidharth Shukla’s hair.

ALSO READ| Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Unveil The Poster Of Their New Song Titled ‘Ring’

Making fun of Paras’ bald condition, Shehnaaz’s father thanked God that Paras wasn’t in Sidharth’s place. This made Paras upset and he told the portal that both Shehnaaz’s father and brother should look at themselves in a mirror as both are suffering from the same condition. He added that Shehbaz also wears a patch to hide his baldness.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Paras Chhabra Receives A Birthday Surprise From Mahira Sharma

Not only that, but Paras continued expressing his discomfort questioning Shehnaaz’s father about making fun of a condition that his own son is suffering from. He also called him ‘the most stupid person he has ever seen’. Talking about Carry Minati, Paras stated that he wanted to see how the YouTuber will perform in the house and would like to roast him for he did the same when he was in Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ| Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra's BTS Video Of Their New Song Is All Things Fun; Watch

For the unversed, Shehbaz fought with Paras during the family week while visiting her sister in the Bigg Boss house. Speaking of which, Paras said in the interview that when they were inside Shehnaaz’s family spoke all the bad things. He recalled them saying he and Mahira do not have a level. However, according to Paras, by saying so, Shehnaaz’s family showcased ‘their own level’ to everyone. Superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the promo of Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ| 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra Get Similar Tattoos; See Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.