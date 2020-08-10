Sidharth Shukla Asked To 'kiss' Shehnaaz Gill By A Fan, Actor Gives Priceless Reaction

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been linked together on several occasions after their successful stint in Big Boss 13. The rumoured couple and former reality television contestants went live on Instagram recently and the fans of the two asked several questions. One fan asked Sidharth ‘if he can kiss' Shehnaaz. The television actor’s reaction was priceless.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill went 'live' after a long time

The #SidNaaz shippers witnessed the two together after a while and threw several questions at them during an Instagram live session. One fan directed a statement at Sidharth Shukla and said, “Kiss toh Karo usko Cheeks pe”(kiss her on the cheeks). While Shehnaaz Gill figured out the question a bit later than Sidharth Shukla, she still agreed to it. She said, “Let’s do it!”However, Sidharth Shukla said, “Aap Kuch acha matlab Likha Karo na!” (please write something nice in the comments section). Sidharth Shukla’s reaction was apt according to many fan reactions in the comments.

However, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continued their playful live session even after the unexpected question. Another fan wrote some uplifting words that read, “I don’t care if you get married or not but I wish you would stay together for life.” To this, both the reality stars grinned and agreed, followed by a double high five. The two looked at ease with the comment by a fan.

Watch video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

The live session saw the rumoured couple answer many questions. The two had gotten back together after a while and several fans believed that it was about time that the two got together.

On the other hand, reality show Bigg Boss fans have reasons to rejoice as the show reportedly will have a season 14 soon. There are reports which suggest that the show’s makers are looking at casting the final line-up for the show. A final confirmation is awaited regarding the same. If speculations are to be believed, the season 14 of one of the most followed show will begin on September 27.

