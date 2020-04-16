Shehnaaz Gill's Quarantine Menu Includes 'burnt Food'; Fans Disagree, Praise Her Cooking

Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping her followers posted about her quarantine days. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant knows how to keep her fan following happy. The reality star took to Instagram, once again, to share a picture of her amid lockdown. Her caption received a contradicting reaction from her followers.

Shehnaaz Gill’s quarantine schedule!

In the picture that Shehnaaz Gill shared, she can be seen inside the comfort of her home. She is dressed in casuals, wearing a black full sleeves top and denim pants. She looks simple yet trendy in the picture and is seen holding her hair in the video and pouting for the picture.

Check out her picture clicked at home during quarantine

Shehnaaz Gill shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Eat. Cook. Have jala hua khana. Sleep. Repeat. #QuarantineLife.” Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill is not able to continue her cooking skills that she showed on Bigg Boss as per her fans.

Many fans said that her caption is not true as she is a great cook. One fan wrote, “Jhala hu khana kuu ap tho kitna acha khana bnata ho 😒 bigg boss ma acha khana khaya kro be safe and fit.” Which means, “But you are a great cook, how can you say that the food is burnt?"

Another fan wrote, “Jala hua khana kinne banaya ji ...we know you cook so good..saare fan thay aapki cooking ke.”

Even though the caption mentioned food, Shehnaaz Gill never shared any post of her food pictures. Many were curious about the same. Otherwise, she has been consistently posting snaps of her coronavirus lockdown days.

Fans had a different view about Shehnaaz’s cooking

Snippet Credits: Shehnaaz Gill's photos on Instagram

