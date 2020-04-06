Shekhar Suman Opens Up About 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', Reveals How The Show Resurrected His Career

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the government of India announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. During this period, shooting for shows is also prohibited. Hence, television channel Doordarshan has started airing yesteryear shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh soon. Shekhar Suman played one of the lead characters on the show and here is what he had to say about his Dekh Bhai Dekh days.

Shekhar Suman talks about his rise to fame with Dekh Bhai Dekh

Recalling how he ended up on Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shekhar Suman said that he took up the show only for financial reasons. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed that he was going through some tough times when Dekh Bhai Dekh came his way. He explained how his professional career was going downhill and he also had a family to look after.

Shekhar Suman also said that he was 30 years old and struggling to make ends meet. He added that he did not want to do television as it was not considered a wise thing to do since he was already established in the film industry. However, he recalled how director Anand Mahendru called him to tell him about the show. He said that Anand even added how Jaya Bachchan will be producing the show and that Shekhar Suman will be playing the role of the main protagonist.

Shekhar Suman added that even with all the names attached to the show, he was skeptical about taking on the show. However, he decided to give Dekh Bhai Dekh a go, primarily due to financial reasons. He joked that he then headed to Anand Mahendru's office thinking he will be back in some time but ended up coming home the next day as they were discussing the episodes.

Shekhar Suman also spilled the beans on how much he was paid for being a part of Dekh Bhai Dekh. He added that initially, he would have accepted any amount but the makers paid him ₹5,000 for each episode. He even added how Anand Mahendru would take 6-7 days to shoot for one episode as he wanted everything to be right.

