Urvashi Dholakia Reveals Why She Cannot Watch 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' Rerun With Her Sons

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, Doordarshan has decided to have re-runs of popular shows. One such show is the uber-popular family drama, Dekh Bhai Dekh. It was one of the most popular shows earlier when it used to air initially. However, Urvashi Dholakia, who played one of the lead actors in the show, revealed that she would not wish to see the show with her family.

Urvashi Dholakia does not wish to see Dekh Bhai Dekh again

Urvashi Dholakia played the cool Shilpa on Doordarshan’s Dekh Bhai Dekh. However, with the show being re-telecasted on television, the actor revealed in a recent interview that she would not watch the show again. She added that this is because of her twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij. Urvashi Dholakia also said that if she sits and watches the show together then she “may feel funny”.

Urvashi Dholakia also said that she wishes the show was remade instead. She said that there have been certain errors in the initial show. Urvashi Dholakia was also quick to add that if a remake of the show happens, then the original cast of Dekh Bhai Dekh should be retained.

Urvashi Dholakia said that with shows taking time leaps nowadays if Dekh Bhai Dekh were to come back with the original cast then they would have a real-time leap. She also added that she is very excited that the younger generation will now get a chance to watch such an iconic show. She also added that she feels privileged to be a part of Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Recalling her days from Dekh Bhai Dekh, Urvashi Dholakia said that the entire cast and crew were a big family. She said that during that time, she would go to the sets after school to shoot for the show at RK Studios. Urvashi Dholakia also added that initially she was the quiet one but gradually built a strong rapport with everyone.

