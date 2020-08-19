Shikha Singh Shah Shares A Picture Of Her Daughter Alayna For The First Time On Intsagram

Actor Shikha Singh Shah recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter. Fans could see both Shika and her newborn baby girl in the picture. The actor also penned down a heartfelt caption for her daughter. The post has gained many likes and comments. Read on:

Shikha Singh Shah's Instagram Post

Shikha Singh Shah recently posted a picture of her newly born daughter Alayna on Instagram. This is the first time the actor has revealed her daughter's face. Fans can spot Shikha Singh Shah's face right above her daughter and Alayna can be seen smiling.

Actor Shikha Singh Shah also wrote down a heartfelt caption about her daughter. She mentioned that she wondered what she had done to deserve her. The caption read, "The way u look at me makes me wonder, what did I do to have you in my life. U are heavenly, angelic, dramatic & somewhat forever hungry.....And I will love every bit of you & will always keep on loving you till my last breath & beyond....." (sic)

Many celebrities and friends of Shikha Singh Shah commented on the post. Most of the comments mentioned that Shika's daughter looked adorable. Take a look at the comments by celebs:

Pic Credit: Shikha Singh Shah's Instagram

Fans also had a similar reaction. Many fans left emojis in the comments. Take a look at the comments dropped by fans:

Pic Credit: Shikha Singh Shah's Instagram

Actor Shikha Singh Shah is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and admirers updated about her daily life activities. Her last post was with her dog. The actor could be seen cuddling with her pet labrador in the post and looked relaxed. She captioned the post, "Morning hugs are Pawsome" (sic). The post gained many likes and comments. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans can see multiple snaps of the actor. Shika is sporting a green dress and looks very happy in all the snaps. The post was captioned, "Monsoons or should I say Moodsoons" (sic). Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Shikha Singh Shah's Instagram

