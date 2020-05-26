'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Shikha Singh Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses With Her Husband

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh is expecting her first baby with husband Karan Shah. The actor recently shared some adorable pictures for her fans. In these series of pictures, the duo is seen celebrating some quality time with each other and their dog.

In the first picture, Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah are seen striking an adorable pose as they look at each other affectionately. There is one more interesting thing about the picture and that is Shikha’s dog who is seen looking at the duo in the cutest way possible.

Other pictures in the series are beautiful pictures of Shikha Singh and Karan Shah adorably posing with each other. Shikha Singh is spotted wearing a black bralette paired with orange shorts and Karan Shah kept it casual with a white t-shirt and grey bottoms. Shikha Singh captioned the picture as, “Kisses galore 🐾 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨❤️ Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too 🐶😎👶🏻”

The Kumkum Bhagya actor kept her pregnancy under wraps for a few months and then announced it on her social media posting a picture flaunting her baby bump. In a media interaction, Shikha Singh said that she didn't plan to keep her pregnancy under wraps but she just wanted some phase of her pregnancy to pass on and then share the news with everyone. The actor added that she was excited to share the news of her pregnancy and didn't want to make it late to announce her pregnancy. In another media interaction, Shikha Singh mentioned that she already informed her Kumkum Bhagya's production house that she would be on leave from April because of her pregnancy and even the production house agreed to it.

Shikha Singh debuted on TV with SAB TV's Left Right Left as Cadet Aakriti Bhat. She was next seen in Zee TV's Meri Doli Tere Angana and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. Since 2014 she has been enacting the character Alia Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV opposite Vin Rana and did the same role on its spin-off Kundali Bhagya from 2017–18.

