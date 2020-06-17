'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Shikha Singh & Husband Karan Shah Become Parents To A Baby Girl

Television actor Shikha Singh and her husband Karan Shah have been blessed with a baby girl on June 16. Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh also talked about how she and Karan Shah managed the pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a report of news daily, Shikha in interaction revealed that she and Karan had taken all the precautions they could throughout the pregnancy period. She further added that they wore masks constantly, sanitized themselves and also did all household chores. Singh then exclaimed that God has been kind as everything went smooth.

Sharing the happy news, the report further mentions that Shikha Singh revealed that the baby has arrived and that Karan Shah and she, both are both fine. Shikha also said that the hospital is also taking very good care and that they are meticulous and sanitizing the area well. Talking about how it's a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits, Shikha Singh exclaimed that there are no visitors allowed and that only her husband Karan Shah is staying along.

Additionally, the report mentions that Shikha also opened up to a television channel and revealed her baby's name. The couple has named their baby-- Alayna Singh Shah. And that this was decided by the duo during their trip to the Maldives in the month of February. Furthermore, Shikha, who plays the role of Aaliya in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, also spoke about how the two of them during the pregnancy period used to call their baby 'AI.'

The Kumkum Bhagya actor had announced her pregnancy in the month of April this year and ever since then, her pictures with the cute baby bump have been receiving much love from fans. The couple, Shikha and Karan got hitched to each other after dating for four years. Only recently, Shikha Singh shared an adorable picture with her husband and penned a heartfelt note.

Through the note, she expressed, "Often I wondered while u were inside of me that who in the world you will turn out to be." Further, Singh expressed that she can’t wait to meet “Al”. "We just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honourable and kindhearted", she wrote.

