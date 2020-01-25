Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Close Bond With Actor Karan Wahi, Says 'We Go Back A Long Way'

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan recently revealed that he shares a close bond with television actor Karan Wahi and added that they have been friends since childhood. Shikhar Dhawan will be seen having a merrymaking conversation with Karan in the first episode of the latter's show titled Zing Game On. Interestingly, Karan Wahi also brought Shikhar's father on the show, leaving the cricketer overwhelmed and emotional. Here's what Dhawan has to say about Karan.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals he shares a close bond with Karan Wahi

While talking to fans on Karan Wahi's show, Shikhar Dhawan said he was ecstatic to share the stage with his father and reminisce his old days. Thanking Karan Wahi for inviting him to the show, he said Karan's surprise for him was overwhelming and he could not express how happy he was. Shikhar Dhawan added that he was all the more happy to have Karan as part of the father-son moment, as they go a long way and were childhood friends. Talking further about family relations, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that the duo's families also know each other very well, hence meeting Karan's parents on the show made him emotional again. Sharing funny anecdotes of their past, Dhawan said the conversations took him back to the time when they would eagerly wait to get out and play.

Also Read | Karan Wahi Calls Sonali Bendre By THIS Name; Sends A Sweet Birthday Wish

.@zingtv hai tayyar to bring out the fun side of the cricketers with @karan009wahi and light up your weekends, with episodes that are fun, candid and full of entertainment. #ZingGameOn promo out now! @ZEE5India pic.twitter.com/3g6yM5zdVm — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Karan Wahi to tie the knot with ladylove Uditi Singh soon? The actor spills the beans



The episode of Karan Wahi's show Zing Game On will go on air on January 25, Saturday. The chat show with cricketers will come with a twist of music and fun. In the show, Karan Wahi will reportedly explore the fun side of cricketers, asking them to sing, dance and play challenging games.

Also Read | Karan Wahi's Passion For Drumming Remains Fresh Even After 17 Years; See Picture

Also Read | TV: Top Three Indian Shows That Were Ahead Of Its Time

(Image source: Karan Wahi and Aesha Dhawan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.