Karan Wahi To Tie The Knot With Ladylove Uditi Singh Soon? The Actor Spills The Beans

Television's heartthrob Karan Wahi broke several hearts when he confirmed that he is already taken. The actor is currently dating Uditi Singh who resides in London and the couple is going quite strong. The couple often elevates their social media PDA by sharing some adorable pictures with each other. Their mushy pictures also left the fans into a frenzy. There were rumour bells ringing that the couple is all set to tie the knot soon. But the Dil Mil Gaye actor spilt the beans on the ongoing rumours about his wedding. Karan revealed in an interview with an online portal that marriage is not on the cards right now.

Karan denied the wedding rumours with Uditi

Karan also revealed that he will not hide his marriage from anyone and announce it soon whenever it is on the cards. He also added that he did not keep his relationship with Uditi under wraps so will be no reason behind him being tight-lipped about his wedding. However, there is no doubt that even without the wedding being on the cards, Karan and Uditi make way for an adorable couple. Their social media pictures scream love and togetherness. On the work front, Karan will soon be seen hosting an interesting show called Game On.

Karan Wahi spoke about the show Bigg Boss

The show will have prominent musicians and cricketers come together for an interesting game. Meanwhile, Karan has explored many reality shows on television but has not graced the popular show Bigg Boss. He was recently quipped by an online portal for the reason behind his declining the show. The actor said that he was offered the show this year too but did not accept it as he was already busy with his upcoming chat show, Game On.

He also said that he doesn’t follow the season 13 anymore. He also revealed that once he was watching the show which left him super confused. For watching the fight on the show for around an hour, he was left confused as to what the fight was about. The actor also shared his concerns regarding the show being extended until February now. He said that while it is working for the channel and people, he is not a big fan of such drastic changes.

