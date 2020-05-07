Vishal Aditya Singh Addresses 'Begusarai' Co-star Shivangi Joshi As 'biwi' Even Now

Vishal Aditya Singh recently revealed details about the bond that he shares with his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi. He spoke very highly of her as he disclosed that they share a very warm and friendly rapport off-screen. He said he still calls her “Biwi” as she played his wife in the much-loved serial.

Vishal Aditya Singh is all praises for Shivangi Joshi

Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal Aditya Singh was known for his work in various series. He was a part of a romantic drama serial called Begusarai. Vishal Aditya Singh and Shivangi Joshi (female lead) have a huge fan following as their chemistry on screen was not something that could be overlooked by the audience. They created a great story on screen which has stayed with the people and is remembered even today, even though it has been five years since Begusarai aired.

In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, he spoke about the fun that he used to have with Shivangi Joshi when they were not working. He said that it was the first huge project for both of them as it was in the initial stages of both their careers. He said that they have kept in touch even though the show came to an end five years back. Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about still referring to her as “biwi” as she played his wife in Begusarai. He also praised her for the work that she has been doing on the fan-favourite show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said towards the end that his bond with Shivangi Joshi is very comforting and different as they are good friends.

Vishal Aditya Sigh also had great words to say about Shivangi Joshi’s mother. He said that back in the day, he used to live alone, away from his family. Shivangi Joshi and her mother were well aware of it and hence would get homemade food for him. He said that her mother would send two tiffin boxes as she was aware of how much he liked home-cooked food. He calls Shivangi Joshi’s mother "maasi" and sometimes lovingly calls her by her name, Yashoda.

Image Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

