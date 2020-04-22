Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes About The 'never Ending' Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a Hindi language family drama show which started airing on television in the year 2009. The show enjoyed a lot of popularity and was based on a young girl and her relationship with her family members and husband after she got married. The show has taken leaps many times and even after 10 years, the story continues, enjoying huge popularity.

While there have been some netizens who have been requesting the show makers to discontinue the series as they feel it has lost track of the theme of the show, there are many netizens who were seen sharing memes on social media around the lead actors from the show. Here are some of the hilarious memes that have been doing the rounds on the internet these days, have a look.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai' memes

