'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Promo: #Kaira Trends As Shivangi Joshi Seen In A Double Role

Fans of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are certainly in for a treat as the show will be resuming on the small screens from July 13, 2020, at 9:30 pm. Shivangi Joshi, who essays the role of Naira on the show, also took to her social media to share the new promo of the show which has left fans overjoyed. The promo sees Shivangi essaying a double role of Naira and Tina on the show which led to the netizens starting a trend of '#Kaira' celebrating the chemistry of the actor with her co-star Mohsin Khan who plays Kartik on the show.

Shivangi Joshi seen in a double avatar

The promo sees Naira showcasing her shy and demure avatar as the ideal bahu in front of a guest. She can be seen clad in a traditional orange saree. But later when she is with Kartik, Naira switches to her modern and bubbly avatar, Tina. In this look, she can be seen opting for a black and white attire with a curly hairdo. Nonetheless, fans became so excited about seeing the promo that the trend of #Kaira soon started ruling social media. Take a look at the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo.

Fans start trending Kaira

One of the fans hailed Mohsin's epic expressions as Kartik in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo. The fan also expressed excitement about the new episodes. Take a look at the tweet.

Another fan went on to share a gif of the hilarious promo. She praised the scene wherein Mohsin jumps after Shivangi sits near his knees. Take a look.

One of the fans could not help but go gaga over Shivangi's epic expressions in the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo. The fan praised Shivangi's winking along with Mohsin's expressions. Take a look at the tweet.

Another fan stated that she is super excited after the release of the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo. The fan further added how Shivangi's avatar as Naira along with Mohsin's expression as Kartik are to die for. She also stated that the fans missed seeing 'Kaira' for these three long months.

So much excitement over this #yrkkh promo 🥳🥳🥳 ROFL at sanskari Naira sitting at pati ke charan 🤣and pati Kartik’s expressions are to die for. 🤣 Her killer wink & his face when the talk of judwa Tina happens. 🤣🤣 We missed you sooo much #Kaira humare forever nautankis😂 pic.twitter.com/TNM5FOOslw — Divya (@fangirldiv) June 30, 2020

