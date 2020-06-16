Hina Khan Furious Over Comparisons With Shivangi Joshi, Says 'stop This Culture'

Popular TV actors Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi are often compared with each other since they have been associated with the same brand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, an entertainment portal drew comparisons between the two Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses, and this did not go down very well with Hina.

Hina took to Twitter and requested everyone to stop comparisons. She wrote, "This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair!! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide." Hina Khan later also penned down that 'shame' is what people deserve, even in these times when everyone is in an aftershock.

The Smartphone actor also hailed Shivangi Joshi as "a very good actor" and said that everyone "must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense". Further, Khan said that everyone has their own paths and urged fans to stop the culture of indirect hate. Check out the tweets.

Here are Hina's tweets

Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It’s not at all competitiveness, bcoz we’re happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths.

This is for all alike! N everyone who’s reading! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020

Shivangi is a very good Actor and we must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense. Everyone has their own paths. Plz stop this culture of indirect Hate! Let us all take a lesson from everything happening around. #NoMore #WeAreAllEqual #StandUpNow #PeaceOut âœŒï¸ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Hina Khan also shared Rocky Jaiswal's post on 'Gang-Mentality'. Rocky wrote, "There is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang-Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us, the demand. The audience! #Think." Hina Khan backed his thoughts by sharing his tweet and urged people to think.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal keep sharing their thoughts about the on-going whereabouts on social media. However, a while ago, the duo's little moment of love on Instagram amid the lockdown caught many eyeballs. Hina Khan shared some lovable words for beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram story.

The post read, "To my best friend, Thank you for being you and for letting me be me. Thank you for letting me feel so much like myself when I'm with you." Furthermore, the Hacked actor also thanked Rocky for 'not making her wear masks' and listening to her 'saddest stories'. Hina khan, then, through her post also thanked Jaiswal for being the only person she ever wants to confide in. Lastly, the quote also had a statement that read, "Thank you for loving more fiercely than anyone I know." Hina Khan tagged Rocky Jaiswal on the post and wrote, "My Bestest."

