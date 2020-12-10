Shivin Narang Shares His Cheat Code On Social Media, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Shivin Narang has amassed a huge fan following because of his stellar performances in TV serials. He is also quite active on social media and lets his fans and followers know of his whereabouts. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a string of pictures and revealed what his cheat code was. Read ahead to know Shivin Narang’s cheat code.

Also read | Korean Popstar RAIN To Launch A New Boy Band Called Ciipher Soon, Read Details

Also read | The Surgeon's Cut Features Dr Nancy Ascher, First Woman To Perform A Liver Transplant

Shivin Narang’s cheat code

Shivin Narang has shared a string of selfies on Instagram and revealed his cheat code. In the caption, he wrote the words cheat code and equated them with a beach emoji. In the pictures, Shivin is seen wearing a blue, white and pink graphic teeshirt which has the word ‘cheat’ written in bold across it. He has completed the beach look with a pair of red funky sunglasses. He is posing playfully with the sunglasses in the pictures and also giving quirky expressions.

Shivin’s post garnered over 28K likes within an hour of uploading. His fans cannot stop gushing over the look and heavily commenting on the post. Many have used the red heart and the heart eye emojis to express their administration for Shivin Narang’s pictures. One user has also commented that Shivin looks ‘dashing’ in the pictures. See their reactions here:

Shivin Narang's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's life. Shivin Narang's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He shares pictures from his vacation diaries as well as his stunning photoshoot pictures as well.

Shivin Narang is one of the most popular television stars currently. Shivin made his acting debut with the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year which aired on MTV. He rose to fame because of his stellar performances while playing the characters of Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Jay Mittal in Internet Wala Love and Rudra Roy in Beyhadh. He also had participated in the 10th installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He also has featured in many music videos. One of his famous music videos is Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in which he has starred alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The video has garnered over 300 million views on YouTube. His latest music video is titled Sunn Zara which is sung by JalRaj. The video has garnered 15 million views on YouTube and is still counting.

Also read | 'Super Rakshak' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2015 Action Thriller Film

Also read | If You Love 'Game Of Thrones', Here Is A Watchlist Of Some Similar Indian Shows

Image courtesy- @shivin7 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.