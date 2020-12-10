If You Love 'Game Of Thrones', Here Is A Watchlist Of Some Similar Indian Shows

Game Of Thrones is one of the widely loved shows of all time. It is based on the novel series which go by the same name authored by George R R Martin. The show’s cast included Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Iain Glen among others.

The plot of Game Of Thrones revolves around the fight between seven kingdoms to get to the main throne to rule over the others. The show is full of twists and turns and unexpected deaths which will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. If you love Game Of Thrones, here is a watchlist of similia Indian shows.

Here is a watchlist of Indian shows like Game Of Thrones

1. Paurashpur

This show is a Zee 5 original which is going to release on December 29, 2020. Paurashpur plot revolves around a revolution to establish equality between genders. The plot also outlines the struggle of women to abolish patriarchy. This is one of the shows like Game Of Thrones.

2. Chandragupta Maurya

This show is based on the life of the brave and the first king of Maurya Chandragupta Maurya. It also shows how he was trained by Chanakya to become of the finest rulers of India. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4.

3. Peshwa Bajirao

This show tells the story of Peshwa Bajirao I who was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s successor. It reflects on the struggles faced by him to establish the empire and take Shivaji’s legacy forward. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

4. Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

This show chronicles the life story of Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He was the third king of the Mauryan empire. It has an IMDB rating of 10.

5. Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

This show details the life events of the 12th-century Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. It shows the struggles he had to face when he ascended the throne at the tender age of 13 after his father died. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

6. Jodha Akbar

This show chronicles the life story of the Mughal emperor Akbar and his marriage to Jodhabai. The show focuses on how a political marriage blooms into love. It has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

