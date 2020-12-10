'Super Rakshak' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2015 Action Thriller Film

Action-thriller Super Rakshak movie was one of the widely-watched movies. The movie released in 2015. It was directed by Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the movie revolves an aspiring politician and a local gangster who is being told to see the face of a dead transgender to succeed in becoming the CM of a state. He tells his right-hand man to arrange the dead body for. If one wants to know the cast of this movie, this article provides all the details of the same.

Also read | '40 Years A Prisoner' Documentary Highlights Aftermath Of 1978 MOVE Organization Raid

Also read | Korean Popstar RAIN To Launch A New Boy Band Called Ciipher Soon, Read Details

Here are the details of the cast of Super Rakshak

Sri Murali as Rathavara

Sri Murali played the character of Rathavara. He is the right-hand man of the local gangster. He is being given the task of bringing the dead body of a transgender. He is one of the most fierce of the cast of Super Rakshak.

Rachita Ram as Navami

Rachita Ram plays the character of Navami. She is the love interest of Rathavara. She was also seen in Bulbul, Ambareesha and Ranna. She is the most interesting of the cast of Super Rakshak.

P Ravi Shankar as Manikantha

P Ravi Shankar plays the character of Manikantha. He is a local goon and politician. He has been told that if he sees the face of a dead transgender, he will succeed in becoming the CM of the state. He, then, gives Ravathara the task of finding the body. He was also seen in Durgi, Rakta Charitra and Bejawada.

Chikkanna

Chikkanna is also a part of this film. He is one of the supporting actors in the movie. He is best known for his comic timing and the comic characters he plays on the screen. He was also seen in Kirataka, Raja Huli and Adyaksha.

Charan Raj

Charan Raj too has an important role in the film. He is one of the supporting actors in the movie. He was also seen in Neethikku Thandanai, Poovukkul Boogambam and Pudhu Pudhu Ragangal. He is one of the most interesting of Super Rakshak cast.

Sadhu Kokila

Sadhu Kokila is the stage name of the popular Kannada actor Sahaya Sheelan Shadrach. He is one of the supporting actors in the movie. He was also seen in Om and Vaalee. He is one of the most interesting of Super Rakshak cast.



Also read | If You Love 'Game Of Thrones', Here Is A Watchlist Of Some Similar Indian Shows

Also read | Shows Like Mr. Iglesias That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.