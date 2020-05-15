Shivin Narang Shares Post Of Binge-watching 'Beyhadh 2' Amid Lockdown, See Here

After the season of Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2 grabbed the attention of the audience with its fascinating plotline. Beyhadh 2 features Jennifer Winget in the role of Maya, Shivin Narang was essaying the role of Rudra and Ashish Chowdhary was playing the role of MJ. The show commenced in December last year. Right from the very first episode of Beyhadh 2, the viewers were glued to their television screens.

Recently, Shivin Narang that is Rudra took to his Instagram story to recall a fond memory with his co-star Jennifer Winget and the Beyhadh 2. The actor shared a picture of himself binge-watching Beyhadh 2.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Shivin Narang wrote over it "Watching #beyhadh2 on @sonylivindia". Further, he also wrote "Memories" with heart emojis. Shivin Narang also tagged his co-actors on his Instagram story.

Here is a look at Shivin Narang's Instagram story

Within a few days of its release, the revenge thriller show Beyhadh 2 immediately became the audiences' favourite. The interesting twists and turns on the show got the viewers hooked to the show. The various aspects on the show right from Maya vs MJ's revenge drama to Maya and Rudra's chemistry, the viewers appreciated it all. Maya and Rudra's bonding is something that the audience loved. Which is why the viewers started calling the two of them MayRa.

Even though Beyhadh 2 was receiving a great response from the audience, it was pulled off recently. According to media reports, Sony Television recently decided to put an end to Beyhadh 2 due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The show will not be returning to the television screens even when the lockdown is lifted.

Shivin Narang recently spoke about it during an interview with a media publication. Shivin Narang said that the show was a finite series and was reaching its end. The actor also mentioned that it would have been better if the end was shown to the viewers. On the other hand. Jennifer Winget in an interview with a media publication said that she is hopeful something better would come out of this for everyone. She also hoped that the fans would understand the situation and keep supporting them.

