Shivin Narang Undergoes Two-hour-long Surgery A Day After Falling On A Glass Table?

It was reported on May 5, 2020, that Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang had recently met with an accident and rushed to the hospital due to a few severe injuries. Giving updates about the same, recently a news portal has stated that Shivin has undergone surgery. Read on to know the details.

Shivin Narang undergoes 2-hour-long surgery

The major 2-hour-long surgery on his hand was operated on Monday evening. The report concluded that the wounds are deep. Another leading entertainment portal has reported that he is under observation and severe pain. Reportedly, the 29-year-old actor is insisting to go home as his parents are alone.

Reportedly, the Beyhadh 2 actor slipped and fell on a glass table which apparently broke into pieces. It is mentioned in the report that his left hand was injured and he got bruises on other body parts too. It further added that on accident happened Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, at his home in Malad.

Well, it is not the first time when Shivin Narang has met with an accident. Five-months-back, when he was shooting for Beyhadh 2, he visited the same hospital. While shooting an outdoor sequence for the thriller-drama, Shivin suffered a hairline fracture in his left hand. Reportedly, the team of Beyhadh 2 was shooting a sequence near an under-construction building. Later, in an interview with a news portal, Shivin said that he is grateful that nothing major happened on the sets.

Talking about the professional front, his on-going show, Beyhadh 2 has been axed from the channel due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Reacting to the same, in a media interaction, he had said that he wished the team would have completed the end as it could do justice to the show and the viewers. However, considering the present situation, not only the makers of his show but the entire entertainment industry is suffering.

