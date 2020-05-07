'Beyhadh 2' Actor Shivin Narang Discharged From Hospital After 2-hour-long Arm Surgery

The much-loved Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Shivin Narang recently updated his fans on his health after he was injured at his Malad home. According to a report by an entertainment portal, the actor fell on a glass table, which severely injured his hand. Through a recent post, he revealed that he has been discharged after undergoing surgery.

Shivin Narang back home after surgery

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang recently took to Instagram to tell his fans that he is heading home after surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He put up a couple of pictures on his official handle along with a note expressing his gratefulness towards the health workers. In the first picture posted, he can be seen lying on a hospital bed with plaster around his arm. He can be seen wearing a smile as he poses for the camera. In the second picture posted, he can be seen posing outside the hospital as he heads home to his parents.

In the caption for the post, Shivin Narang has mentioned that he is fine and is back home. He thanked his fans for their love and blessing and also gave them a gist about why he was admitted. He thanked the doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for taking good care of him. He also wrote about them being the real heroes as he remembered the hospital staff saying that if they do not do it, who will.

Read 'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes' & 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' To Go Off-air Post-lockdown

Also read Fans Urge 'Beyhadh 2' Makers To Continue The Show, Urge 'let Maya Give Justice To Manvi'

Shivin Narang was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he lost a lot of blood when he fell on a glass table at his Malad residence. There have also been reports about the surgery going on for two long hours, following which he experienced severe pain. He, however, wanted to head home as his parents have been living alone. Have a look at the post from Shivin Narang’s Instagram here.

Read Shivin Narang Says ‘need More Time To Conclude’ After Makers Pull The Plug On 'Beyhadh 2'

Also read Jennifer Winget Opens Up About Ending 'Beyhadh 2'; Says 'it Was A Logical Thing To Do'

Image Courtesy: Shivin Narang Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.