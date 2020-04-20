Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash & Adaa Khan Dance To 'The Wakhra' Song; Watch Video

Shivin Narang has won the hearts of his fans after his acting in Beyhadh 2, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Winget. The pair of Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Rudra (Shivin Narang) has become one of the most-loved on-screen pairs on TV. The actor is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The show is hosted by film director and producer, Rohit Shetty. Both Beyhadh 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are currently not aired because of the coronavirus lockdown. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin Narang is seen alongside Tejasswi Prakash. The actor recently also posted a video with his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

In the video, Shivin is seen dancing with Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan. The video was previously also posted by Shivin Narang on his Instagram. The video has gained over 951K likes on Instagram. The trio is seen dressed in school uniforms. They are seen dancing to The Wakhra Song.

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash's bond

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash's bond on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has entertained fans. Fans love them together, and some have even started linking them romantically. Although Tejasswi Prakash also said in an interview they are just friends and nothing more is between them.

Recently, Shivin Narang also posted a picture on Instagram from Vitosha, Bulgaria. He was seen flaunting his blonde hairstyle in the picture. Reportedly, he was missing his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 days. His journey on the show has been successful so far in spite of the challenges he faced on the show.

