Shivin Narang Shares A BTS Video With 'Beyhadh 2' Co-star Kangan Nangia; Watch Here

Shivin Narang is known in the tele-world for having a good bond with all his co-stars be it Digangana Suryavanshi, Tunisha Sharma or presently Jennifer Winget. He has oodles of fun on the sets of Beyhadh 2 also and glimpses of these can be found on his social media.

Recently, Shivin shared a video of himself where he can be seen grooving along with Beyhadh 2's Kangan Nangia to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi by Neha Kakkar.

Shivin Narang's BTS video from sets of Beyhadh 2

In the video shared by Narang on his Instagram, he can be seen dancing with Kangan Nangia to the new version of the classic, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. In Shivin's BTS video, he can be seen walking away from Kangan who is trying to woo him with her dance.

Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "#yaadpiyakiaanelagi #onset #beyhadh2 #mysong version.... #ruan 😂😂 #shivinnarang #beyhadh #mayra #nehakakkar #divyakhoslakumar #shivin #musicvideo #tseries #tiktok @kangannangia 🤗🤗😘".

In the BTS video, Shivin Narang looked his dapper self clad in Indo-Western off-white kurta pyjamas. Kangan Nangia, on the other hand, wore a navy blue glittery lehenga. However, Jennifer Winget was missing from the video.

The music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi originally features Divya Khosla while the song has been reprised in the voice of Neha Kakkar. The latter has sung many new versions of old songs which became chartbusters. These are songs like Dilbar, O Saaki, Ek Toh Kam Zindagani and many more.

Recently, Neha Kakkar who was judging Indian Idol 11 also became famous for rumours of her marriage with Aditya Narayan. There were times when the everyone celebrated their Bachelor and Bachelorette parties on the sets of the show and Udit Narayan blessing the couple with a chunri. However, later it was revealed by none other than Neha Kakkar herself that these were all stunts to increase the TRPs of the show.

In other news, Beyhadh 2 started airing from December 2019, after the first season gained popularity and huge fan following. Only Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra had been cast from the previous. The rest of Beyhadh 2 cast contains Shivin Narang, Ashish Chaudhary, Ankit Siwach and Kangan Nangia. While the plot of Beyhadh focussed on overcoming limits of love, Beyhadh 2's plot is more centred around revenge. However, the show was taken off air after the Coronavirus lockdown.

