Shivin Narang Says ‘need More Time To Conclude’ After Makers Pull The Plug On 'Beyhadh 2'

Shivin Narang who starred alongside Jennifer Winget in the hit show Beyhadh 2 gave a statement on the abrupt ending of the show. After recent reports surged that the makers decided to pull the show off air soon, Shivin Narang said that he feels ‘the show needed more time.’ The decision comes after the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic incurred heavy losses on the producers. Hence the production will be stopped as per several reports.

The abrupt ending of Beyhadh 2 and Shivin’s reaction over the same

In a rare move by the producers of the show Beyhadh 2, it was decided that the shoot would not be continued further after the lockdown ends. The main reason for this is the escalating-budget of production. The show was being shot in Green Valley Studio in Mira Road and the incurring costs are really high. Since the shutdown, the makers are facing heavy losses. Therefore they have decided to discontinue the show despite the availability of scripts and storylines for the upcoming 50 episodes.

Shivin Narang commented on the same and said that the show is a fine quality and storyline was well consumed by the fans. The abrupt ending will only set things off. He revealed all this to a news portal and also commented on his chemistry with Jennifer Winget. He says the story of Maya and Rudra needs more time. A logical yet unexpected ending would have been the best for the story. But he also added that the people’s situation at the moment comes first and stand together with the decision of the makers.

