Shivin Narang's Love For Monochrome Is Evident In These Pictures; See Here

Shivin Narang is one of the popular faces of the Television industry. After essaying the role of Rudra Roy in the hit show Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget, his popularity has sky-rocketed. The young actor has now garnered a loyal fan base and enjoys a following of 1.3m on Instagram. Shivin aptly knows how to stay connected with his fans via social media as he keeps sharing endearing posts which have now become inevitable. By looking at his Instagram, Shivin seems to have a thing for monochrome stills as his Insta-feed is filled with black and white photos. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

Monochrome pictures of Shiving Narang:

Shivin Narang can be seen seated on a chair as he poses for the photo. Donning a plain black t-shirt, the picture is all that screams suave. While sharing the photo, the actor expressed that a black and white picture possess the ability to convey a person’s character and soul because according to him, colours are just a mere result of wearing clothes.

Black and White photograph has an ability to convey your character, your soul.🤍🖤

Colorful is just about your clothes.

Covering one eye, here the Internet Wala Love actor gazes intensely as the camera captures him. Poker face adds charisma to his serious look. Check out the photo shared by him here:

Shivin appears to have celebrated a monochrome valentine’s day, this year. He has worn a crisp white shirt which is paired with black pants. His dapper look is enhanced with the poker expression he carrying while striking a pose. Well-groomed hair adds classiness to this look of the actor.

Flaunting his quarantine hairstyle, these monochrome stills sees Shivin spending his leisure time by focusing on learning how to play the guitar. All the picture shared by him features him holding a guitar in a quirky way. Take a look at it here:

Donning a crisp suit, Shivin looks spruce as he tries to explain the importance of eye contact with his post. Neat hair and intense look complete this look of the actor. See the post here:

The Ambiguous intensity of eye contact

Other monochrome stills of Shivin Narang:

