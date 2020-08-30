When Shivin Narang Opened Up About His Dating Rumours With Co-actors; Check Out

Television actor Shivin Narang has been often linked with several co-actors from the industry. The actor has not yet revealed his relationship status with any of his fellow stars. However, he had something to say about his rumoured link-ups. In an older interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, the actor spoke about dating rumours and linkups.

Shivin Narang on dating rumours

Talking to the portal, Shivin Narang said that he is single and has no love relationship with any of his co-actors. He added that people often link him with his co-actors as they work together for hours. The Beyhadh 2 actor also revealed that there was a point where he was linked to at least three women from the industry at the same time. Shivin Narang further shared that according to some fans he was shy dating three girls at a time. Talking about the same the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera actor said that he now takes these reports with a good dose of laughter.

Co-actors Sonali Kukreja and Tejasswi Prakash are two names that were linked with Shivin Narang that made headlines. His dating rumours with Tejasswi Prakash started doing the rounds during his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. However, both Shivin and Tejasswi made it clear that they are nothing but just good friends. Both developed a great bond during the show.

Shivin is not open about his relationship status. When TellyChakkar asked the actor about whom he was dating, Shivin preferred not to answer. But he opened up about the qualities he would expect in his life partner. Shivin Narang revealed that he wants someone trustworthy. He added that there should be respect for each other. Shivin further added that both should have some common things. The actor feels these qualities can make a relationship last long.

On the work front, Shivin Narang was last seen in Colors' reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin also won several accolades for his performance in Sony TV's serial Beyhadh 2. Beyhadh 2 went off-air amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since then, the actor has been away from the small screen.

