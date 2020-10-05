Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang Stun Fans In New Music Video 'Sunn Zara', Watch

Singer JalRaj's 'Sunn Zara' music video recently released on Youtube. The song features actors Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash as the leads and also has some mesmerising lyrics and music. The video also features an unusual storyline. Take a look at the music video for 'Sunn Zara' and read more about the song.

'Sunn Zara' music video out

'Sunn Zara' is a romantic song that is sung by JalRaj and is composed by Anmol Daniel. The lyrics of the song are given by Pankaj Dixit and Anmol Daniel has also produced the music for this song. Furthermore, 'Sunn Zara' is mixed by Himanshu Shirlekar. Talking about the video, the entire song features actors Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead. The music video is directed by Ritika Bajaj and the D.O.P. is Kashan.

The video starts with shots of Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash meeting each other for the first time. Shivin is an artist and Tejasswi Prakash is quite impressed with his work. It seems to be love at first sight when the two meet. They sit down and talk to each other. In the next shot, fans see Shivin reading a newspaper and he seems to come across a rather interesting article. The headline reads that Tejasswi Prakash's character in the song suffers from depression.

The scene then shifts to a pool party scene where Shivin invites Tejasswi to come and sit next to him. They seem to be having a good time and Tejasswi seems to be getting happier. Throughout the video, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash do other activities like going for walks and doing yoga. Tejasswi keeps getting better and happier. The video seems to showcase ways to battle depression and proves that even depression can be handled. The video is almost four minutes long.

Many fans liked and commented on the music video. Most fans mentioned that JalRaj's voice was very soothing and that even the lyrics of the song were impressive. Other fans wrote that Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash's acting completed the video. Take a look at a few of the comments on the music video:

Pic Credit: India Music Label's YouTube | Promo Pic Credit: India Music Label's YouTube

