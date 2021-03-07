Shivin Narang's Trip To Thailand From 2 Year Ago Still Give Major Vacay Goals

Shivin Narang is a popular Indian television actor most prominently known for portraying the characters of Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget. Shivin is quite active on Instagram and often posts pictures from his work and travel, keeping fans updated. In 2018, Shivin travelled to Thailand where he kept fans updated with quite a few picturesque images from his trip. Here's a throwback to some of Shivin Narang's photos from his time in Thailand in November 2018.

Throwback to Shivin Narang's photos from his Thailand vacay

Selfies from Thailand

Shivin had uploaded quite a few photos on his Instagram stories from his trip. The actor had shared some selfies from his visit to Pattaya as well as a selfie from the plane. Take a look at some of his photos below.

In addition to photos of himself, Shivin had also shared a post with Deepika Prasain, a Nepali actress he met during his travel. Shivin had shared the post saying the actress was his neighbour in Thailand. Take a look below.

More fun posts from Thailand

In addition to his stories, Shivin had also shared some posts on his Instagram handle from his trip. The actor had uploaded a post back on November 1, 2018, sharing his photos from the Halloween celebrations he took part in, the day before. The actor's post had many photos he took with locals who were all dressed up in costumes for Halloween. He had shared the post with the caption, "Last night #halloween ðŸ˜ #pattaya #walkingstreet #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #triptoremember". Take a look below.

In addition to his Halloween celebrations, Shivin Narang had also uploaded some photos from his time at the beach on November 5, 2018. He had shared many selfies from the beach as well as selfies with local women from the area. The post had the caption, "Beech Beach main". Take a look below.

In May 2019, Shivin Narang had uploaded a throwback image from his time in Thailand. In the photo, the actor could be seen standing against a picturesque background with a cup in his hand. The actor had shared the photo back in 2019 with the caption, "Suhana safar aur yeh mausam haseen". Take a look at Shivin's throwback post below.

