Kumkum Bhagya's Karan & Mugdha Look 'cute' As They Groove To A 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Song

Ever since Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul announced their comeback on the long-running soap opera Kumkum Bhagya as Prachi and Ranbir, the excitement among ardent "Pranbir" fans has been at its peak. Meanwhile, the reel-life couple recently turned Rahul and Anjali from the cult Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to flaunt their dancing skills on one of the film's iconic song. On Wednesday, Mugdha took to her Instagram handle to share an aww-dorable "Pranbir" video with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Karan and netizens were all-praise about their "cute" chemistry.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 4 Spoiler: Pragya Reaches The Mehra House And Goes To Abhi's Room

Mugdha and Krishna win fans' hearts as they groove to 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai'

Television actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul recently had fans swooning over their "Pranbir fun" as they danced to the iconic Hindi song Ladki Badi Anjani Hai from the blockbuster 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Yesterday, i.e. March 3, 2021, Mugdha shared her Ladki Anjani Hai video on Instagram with Karan to hike fans’ excitement about Prachi and Ranbir’s return to the popular Zee TV show, Kumkum Bhagya. In the video clip, the 33-year-old looked nothing less than stunning in an embroidered maroon salwar kameez with sheer sleeves and statement oxidised earrings as she channelled her inner Anjali.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 3 Spoiler: After Bail, Pragya Re-enters Mehra Mansion As 'Gayatri'

On the other hand, Karan sported a yellow bomber jacket over a white tee and dark-blue jeans, paired with white Nike sneakers as he stepped into Rahul's shoes from KKHH. Posting the video of her Instagram handle, the Solhah Singaarr fame captioned her post writing, "Some Pranbir fun!!! @kaul_me #Pranbir #Prachi #Ranbir #KumkumBhagya Stay Tuned guys! Monday to Friday at 9 pm @zeetv". Soon after the video surfaced on social media, along with fans, their Kumkum Bhagya co-actor Sriti Jha, aka Pragya, also reacted to the cutesy video.

Check out Mugdha Chaphekar's Instagram post below:

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Pooja Banerjee's Goa Pictures Will Make Fans Long For The Beach

In less than 24 hours of posting the video on Instagram, Mugdha and Karan's video garnered over 199k views and more than 1.1k comments by netizens as they showered them with heaps of compliments. While Sriti Jhan slid into the comment section of her co-star's IG post and gushed, "Awww", one fan wrote, "Finally, something good for a change... love you, guys". Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Also Read | What Happened To Abhi In 'Kumkum Bhagya'? Is Abhi's Condition Critical?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.