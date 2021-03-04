Rakhi Sawant Shares Video Unwrapping Gift-box From Fan, Says 'Love This So Much'

On March 3, 2021, Rakhi Sawant posted a video, where the actor could be seen excitedly unwrapping a gift that was given to her by a fan. Going by the video, she was seemingly grateful for the gesture that was made towards her and she went on to thank her fan profusely. In the clip, she began by pointing towards the box on her bed and said that it was something that had been gifted to her by a fan. As she cut through the wrapping, she excitedly pointed towards her name that was on it indicating her joy at receiving the present.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's Net Worth, Property And Other Business Ventures She Owns

Rakhi Sawant reacts to a gift from a fan

Rakhi Sawant's video also sees her finding a card accompanying the gift and she chose to read it out to her fans. The card had the words, “best compliments” along with the name of the fan who had sent her the gift. After she read the card, she thanked her fan for the gift, as she said, “Thank you Dinesh!”.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Visits Mother In The Hospital, Says, 'Maa Ke Charano Mein Saara Jahaan Hai'

Rakhi Sawant seemed very excited about her gift and she tried to guess what was in it. She said that the box was very heavy and was further intrigued by what it had inside. As she finally opened the box, she saw it was actually a fruit basket which seemingly added to her joy even more. She squealed with joy to see the variety of fruits in the box. “Main sab khaungi. Yeh dekho avocado, apple, grapes. Main abhi gym se aayi hoon aur main yeh sab abhi khaungi. I love it”. (I am going to eat them all. See here we have some apples, avocados, and grapes. I just returned from the gym after a workout and now I'm going to eat all of these fruits. I love it).

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Returns Home After Chemotherapy Session; Vikas Gupta Meets Her

The video sees Rakhi dressed in a gym outfit. She can be seen wearing a black tee with colourful graphics on it and she paired it with a pair of pink shorts. Her hair is pulled back in a bun and she has no makeup on in the video.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant Shares Pictures Of Her Mother Undergoing Chemotherapy, Celebs Pour In Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.