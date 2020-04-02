Shows Kapil Sharma Was A Part Of Before 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'

Comedian Kapil Sharma is best known for his shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The comedian has a huge following but started his journey with Hasde Hasande Ravo in 2006 and was shot to fame when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3. Here are a few shows that he was a part of before starting Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Shows that Kapil Sharma was a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is a stand-up comedy show that airs on Star Plus. Kapil Sharma bagged the winning title in the show's third season. After the first two seasons, the show was followed by a spin-off called The Great Indian Laughter Champions which included the top performers from the previous shows.

Comedy Circus

Comedy Circus is a stand-up show that paired up television actors to perform stand-up acts and skits that left the judges and audience in splits. The pairs compete with each other to win the final title. Started in 2007, the show has about 18 seasons until now. Kapil Sharma was the winner of 6 consecutive seasons of the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6

Jhalak Dikhhla Ja season 6 premiered in 2013 on Colors TV. The season was hosted by Kapil Sharma alongside Manish Paul. The season was won by Drashti Dhami with Salman and was judged my Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'Souza, and Karan Johar.

Comedy Ka Daily Soap

Comedy Ka Daily Soap was hosted by Krishna Abhishek and aired in 2010. The show consisted of a team that made parodies and mimicked celebrities. Some of the comedians who were a part of this show include Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, and Rajeev.

Hans Baliye

Hans Baliye was a reality comedy show that aired on Star One in 2009. The show also received a nod in Indian Telly Award for Best Comedy Talent Show. Kapil Sharma was one of the contestants of the show.

