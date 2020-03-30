'The Kapil Sharma Show' BTS Video Shared By Archana Singh Is Unmissable

Actor Archana Puran Singh is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has starred in several movies and is currently a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh is known to entertain fans with her laughter and quirky sense of humour. The actor is also an avid social media user and is seen posting several photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a throwback video from The Kapil Sharma Show where one can see Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and other few members getting ready for the show to begin. Rohit Shetty along with his cast came on set to promote his film Sooryavanshi.

In the video, one can see the camera facing the actors while Archana is giving a gist to fans about why the actors have come on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the next video, one can see Rohit Shetty and Karan doing their hair and makeup before the show begins. Archana can also be heard saying that Akshay Kumar was not able to be a part of the show as he was busy with other commitments. Watch the behind the scenes video of the Sooryavanshi team on The Kapil Sharma Show.

About the film

The film Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The film will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in a cameo. The film has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and is reportedly said to release once given a go-ahead by the concerned authorities. The film, Sooryavanshi, is helmed and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Pictures.

