Kashmera Shah Stuns In White Bodysuit For Latest Shoot, Says 'Believe Only What You See'

On Tuesday night, Kashmera Shah took to Instagram and shared a video and photo that gave a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The actor donned a white body-hugging suit that had golden embellishments on it. More so, she left her hair naturally open and posed by the pool. The song titled Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan could be heard playing in the backdrop.

Sharing the video, Kashmera wrote, "Some people are not what they post to be. Believe only what you see and most of all believe in yourself. Hate me love me but you can’t ignore me." She went on to tag her husband, Krushna Abhishek and dropped a heart beside his name. For the photo, she penned another thoughtful caption. She added, "It’s never too late to start believing in yourself."

As soon as Kashmera Shah's Instagram posts were up on the internet, Nisha Rawal wrote, "Oh la la," whereas Mahhi Vij called her "wow". Husband Krushna Abhishek also dropped an endearing comment on the post. A user wrote, "Amazing, you are a true inspiration", whereas another fan penned, "Hotness overlapping." Many simply dropped hearts and fire emojis on the post. Apart from the video, Kashmera also shared a photo on her Instagram story and talked about people's thoughts.

A look at Kashmera Shah's photos

She posted a selfie of herself from Goa on her Instagram story. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Unless someone's opinion can pay your bills, why the hell care about them?". She also asked people to live their life. It was in the first week of February when Kashmera Shah jetted off to Goa for a leisure holiday with her friends. The actor shared many glimpses from her trip and also gave a peek into the shacks and her villa.

On the work front, Kashmera was recently seen in a reality show. She was a part of the web series, Fourplay, alongside Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani, Kubbra Sait, and others. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show follows the story of couples and how their relationships get affected after a third person creates problems.

