'Anupamaa' 18 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Misses Samar, Kavya Rings In Vanraj's Birthday

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Kavya catches hold of Vanraj to ring in his birthday privately, Anupamaa misses her son Samar who has gone for his coaching classes. Kinjal and Leela indulge in an ugly spat after the latter asks the former to miss office for Vanraj's birthday pooja. Here's Anupamaa 18 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 18 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 18 episode, Kinjal tells the family that she cannot take an off on Vanraj's birthday as she loves her job and that she's dedicated to it. More so, she tells Toshu that no one remembers her mother-in-law's birthday, but everyone's prepping up for Vanraj's birthday, even after all that he's done with Anupamaa and the entire family. Toshu tells her that he knows she's punctual about her office, but for one occasion, it's okay to skip work, but Kinjal denies.

Leela and the entire family call up Vanraj at 12 just when Kavya brings his cake. She gets irritated as they spoil her special moment with Vanraj. The entire family pours in sweet wishes for Vanraj and Leela gets emotional on her son's birthday. Anupamaa doesn't come out of her room to wish her husband but she watches her entire family do the same. However, it's Pakhi's absence that bothers her. She wonders why she couldn't hear her voice while Vanraj was talking to her entire family. She calls her husband to ask about her but the latter says he doesn't know where she has gone.

Pakhi overhears Kavya's conversation with her friend and feels bad about interfering between her father and his girlfriend. She leaves home in her night suit itself and walks towards an unknown destination. She cries while walking, leaving the entire family shocked. Kinjal and Toshu share hugs, the latter tries to persuade her, but in vain. Meanwhile, Kavya tells Vanraj to inform his family about his private getaway. While Leela is awaiting her son's arrival, Vanraj is trapped in Kavya's emotional blackmail.

