Shriya Pilgaonkar Shares Singing Video With Her Father Sachin Pilgaonkar; Watch Here

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar's daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar joined the acting industry following her parents' footprints. The audience highly appreciated Shriya Pilgaonkar's work in web series Mirzapur and Bollywood film Fan.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, just like several other actors, Shriya Pilgaonkar has also turned to social media to entertain her fans. Shriya Pilgaonkar's father Sachin Pilgaonkar has joined her in her latest Instagram video and it is too cute to handle.

Apart from acting Shriya is also known to be a good singer, just like her father Sachin Pilgaonkar. In the recent video that Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on her Instagram account, the father-daughter duo are engaging in their own duet. The two of them are singing the famous Bollywood song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka by Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle.

Shriya Pilgaonkar posted the video with an adorable caption remembering her childhood days. The actor captioned the video as "This is a song I used to sing with papa when I was a baby. Nothing has changed. I’m still his baby and we both still love this song".

Watch Shriya Pilgaonkar's video below:

Not only the fans but some famous actors also commented on this video. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh commented on the video using kissing emojis. On the other hand, actor Manav Kaul also appreciated the video saying "Wah''. Check out the comments below.

In an interview with a media publication, Shriya Pilgaonkar spoke about her memory associated with this song. Shriya said that she used to sing this song with her father when she was four years old. She further said that the song is special for them. She mentioned that her father Sachin Pilgaonkar is an inspiration to her and since he recently joined Instagram, she thought of making this singing video.

