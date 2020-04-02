Ali Fazal & Shriya Pilgaonkar Reveal How They Are Dealing With Their Real 'House Arrest'

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar recently had a hearty conversation over a video call as they discussed their time in lockdown. The two actors from the Netflix series House Arrest discussed how they are handling their "house arrest" during this time in quarantine. Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar also spoke about several other things that fans were delighted to know about.

Ali Fazal & Shriya Pilgaonkar share how they are spending time during the real "House Arrest"

The video call featuring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar opened with Ali Fazal humming and singing to the tunes of Bella Ciao from the popular Netflix series Money Heist. As the video call progressed, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar spoke about how they are personally handling isolation at home and what they are doing to keep themselves busy. Ali Fazal revealed that he had a plan to start working out at home, but due to his irregular sleep schedule, he is unable to achieve it.

Shriya Pilgaonkar also added that she often finds herself in a mess in the cooking department as she needs to decide what gets cooked. However, she revealed that she herself does not cook, but she has to handle the chores effectively. Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar later went on to appreciate the solace and calm that the lockdown has created. Shriya immediately spoke about the birds chirping, mentioning that she appreciates these little things even more now.

Ali Fazal agreed with her on this point and also said he too feels somehow connected with the ones close to him. Later on, the two actors joked about how people often video call and post screenshots on Instagram. Ali Fazal revealed that those people just dress up from the waist up and are probably in their boxers from the waist below. Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar had a good time and a fun conversation and eventually ended up with Shriya mentioning that she wants to hug her friends as soon as the danger of the pandemic is averted and the lockdown is lifted.

