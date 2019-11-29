Shubh Aarambh Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

A new show called Shubh Aarambh, is slated to soon be aired. Produced by Shashi Sumeet, this romantic drama will reportedly feature an love story. It is also said to be an light-hearted show rather than a serious daily soap.

Full cast list of Shubh Aarambh

Mahima Makwana will feature as Rani in this new Indian daily soap. She will also reportedly be the lead of Shubh Aarambh cast. She made her debut on Indian television with Sapne Suahne Ladakpan Ke. Next, she featured in Adhuri Kahaani Hamari. The last show which she featured in was Rishton Ka Chakravyuh where she was also one of the lead actors. Mahima’s character seems to be an accomplished girl who is not only good in studies but also knows how to win hearts. She might also be a bubbly and cheerful kind of personality. Here, she will star opposite Akshit Shukhija.

Akshit Shukhija plays Raja, the male lead in Shubh Aarambh cast. He is a fairly new face on Indian television. He made his debut in the second season of Silsila Badalte Rishon Ka. There were rumours afloat that the TikTok star, Bhavin Bhanushali would play the lead in Shubh Aarambh cast. However, Akshit seems to have replaced Bhavin. His character in Shubh Aarambh has been compared with a dhokla by the makers. He might be playing a sweet, shy character who only looks at the positive side of everything.

Rupa Divetia is also a part of the Shubh Aarambh cast. She plays Rani's mother in this daily soap. Rupa Divetia is a popular name on Indian television. She became popular for her role in Kkusum, a Sony TV production which aired from 2001 to 2005. She has mainly been a part of the Gujrati theatre group and fondly remembered for her role of Jasma in Jasma Odan.

Padmesh Pandit plays a supporting cast in Shubh Aarambh. He is popular for his roles in Aa Te Kevi Dunniya (2015) and Ventilator (2018). He reportedly plays Rani Dave's father in the daily soap.

On the other side is the Reshammiya family in Shubh Aarambh to which Raja belongs. They are described as people with an innocent face but complicated and messy lives. A part of this family is the Reshammiya papa played by Jiten Lalwani. The actor is known for his performances in Pehredaar Piya Ke, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Other members of the family include Dipna Patel who plays Raja's sister.

Shubh Aarambh will launch on December 2, 2019. It will air at nine o'clock at night on Colors TV. It will air everyday from Monday to Friday.

