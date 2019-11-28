Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 28: Komolika Confesses

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The November 28 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag taking Komolika’s name and saying it was enough. But Mohini countered that this was Sonalika and not Komolika. Anurag stopped his mother saying he trusted Prerna to speak the truth. Komolika shouted that she is Anurag’s wife. In the meantime, Nivedita came there asking what was happening. Mohini told her that Anurag was calling Sonalika as Komolika on Prerna’s words. Anurag said he remembered everything and asked Prerna not to be afraid anymore. He grabbed Komolika and despite Mohini’s attempts, threw her out of the house.

Anurag, however, felt dizzy and fell down. Komolika shouted for someone to call a doctor. Nivedita, Mohini and Komolika started blaming Prerna for Anurag’s sudden collapse. Prerna shouted out a loud “no” and her imagination ended. Prerna came back to the present and saw Shivani telling her not to confront Komolika. Prerna told her that she thought Anurag might believe her and try to recall his lost memories. However, he can lose his life as the doctors have warned them.

Shivani and Prerna left from there. But on their way out, Prerna collided with Komolika who got shocked seeing her there. Komolika asked her if she was spying on her. She confessed that she was indeed Komolika. She revealed how some fishermen saved her. Ronit found her and took her for treatment because her face got damaged. Although she was upset at first, she thought that she could use her altered face to take revenge from the Basu family. But she told Prerna that she was not afraid because if Prerna told the truth Anurag might lose his life.

Meanwhile, Anurag called Komolika as he was not able to find a file. Komolika picked up the call and acted romantic on the call. After the call, Komolika told Prerna that she had to go back home. But Prerna stopped her saying she would not let Komolika go to Anurag. Komolika threatened her but Prerna pulled out her mangalsutra saying Anurag made her wear it and also married her with sindoor. She was also carrying Anurag’s child in her womb. Komolika threatened her that she would not leave Prerna alone. The episode ended here.

