Shubh Aarambh To Air Soon, Know When And Where To Watch The Show

Shubh Aarambh is slated to premiere on December 2, at 9 pm on Colors channel. The show will also be airing on Voot app. It is going to be a romantic drama and will feature a love story. Audiences would hope that the storyline of Shubh Aarambh will be interesting.

The show will be starring Mahima Makwana, who made her debut as a child actor in Mohe Rang De. She will be essaying the role of Rani in Shubh Aarambh. The show will also be featuring Akshit Sukhija. He reportedly started his career as a model which landed him the role of Arnav in the second season of TV show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The promos of the show that have been shared by Colors TV have created a buzz around the show.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Minty Cool Vibes Are Giving Her Fans The Perfect #FridayFeels

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

Check them out

Daudti phirti hai karne dhero kaam, jeb mein hai ek paisa nahi par Rani hai iska naam! Dekhiye iski zindagi ka #Shubhaarambh, jald hi sirf Colors par. @MahimaMakwana_ @akshit_sukhija pic.twitter.com/1DjdvjnQDm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2019

Are you ready to see zara hatke, zara jhatke wali Raja aur Rani ki kahani?

Watch #Shubharambh, from 2nd Dec, raat 9 baje sirf #ColorsTV par. @MahimaMakwana_ @akshit_sukhija pic.twitter.com/cbAKZXa9yi — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2019

Alag hai jis Raja Rani ke saare vichaar aur gunn, kaise karengey woh ek dusre ke jeevan ka naya #Shubhaarambh ? #Shubhaarambh begins from 2nd December, Monday to Friday at 9pm.. Only on COLORS. Anytime on Voot. pic.twitter.com/0HgvNGmdIK — Mahima Makwana (@MahimaMakwana_) November 13, 2019

Promo #1 Meet the Reshammiya Family

Promo #2 Meet Rani

Promo #3 Raja and Rani

Promo #4 Meet Dave Family

Promo #5 Meet Raja

Promo #6 Meet Rani

Promo #7 Meet Raja

Also Read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Kareena, Kangana Nail The Comfy Travel Look With Chic Ethnic Attire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.