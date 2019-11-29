The Debate
Shubh Aarambh To Air Soon, Know When And Where To Watch The Show

Television News

Shubh Aarambh is an upcoming show on Colors Television. The show will be airing on December 2, everyday at 9 pm. Continue reading to know more about the show.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Aarambh

Shubh Aarambh is slated to premiere on December 2, at 9 pm on Colors channel. The show will also be airing on Voot app. It is going to be a romantic drama and will feature a love story. Audiences would hope that the storyline of Shubh Aarambh will be interesting.

The show will be starring Mahima Makwana, who made her debut as a child actor in Mohe Rang De. She will be essaying the role of Rani in Shubh Aarambh. The show will also be featuring Akshit Sukhija. He reportedly started his career as a model which landed him the role of Arnav in the second season of TV show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The promos of the show that have been shared by Colors TV have created a buzz around the show.

Check them out 

Promo #1 Meet the Reshammiya Family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #2 Meet Rani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #3 Raja and Rani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #4 Meet Dave Family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #5 Meet Raja

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #6 Meet Rani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Promo #7 Meet Raja

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Published:
