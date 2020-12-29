Deepshika Nagpal Set To Star In 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' In A Pivotal Role

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is all set to be aired in the upcoming year, 2021. It is directed by Rashmi Sharma and will air on Dangal TV. It was earlier announced that the show will bring back Reena Kapoor of Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki fame, as well as Ayub Khan. Now the makers have announced that the show will also see Deepshika Nagpal in a pivotal role on the show. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Deepshika Nagpal on Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Recently, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms announced their upcoming show titled Ranju Ki Betiyaan that will premiere in 2021. The show will bring back Reena Kapoor and Ayub Khan and will also star Monica Chauhan. Karan Khandelwal, Roopal Tyagi, Pooran Kiri, Tripti Agarwal and Jeevansh Khandelwal. In recent updates by the makers, it was announced that actor Deepshika Nagpal will also be portraying a prominent role on the show.

In a recent media interaction, Deepshika excitedly expressed, “I was thrilled at being offered to work with Dangal TV and Rashmi Sharma. This will be my first show with the channel. Considering the show's concept, the channel's vast following and unique story-telling, I’m pretty sure viewers will accept the show and my character with open arms. The character I’m playing is quite different than the others I’ve played before. When 2 of the best in the industry come together, you know you can expect a spectacular show! There’s no way I was going to miss out on this!”.

Deepshikha Nagpal on the work front

The actor has been a part of several television shows and films throughout her career so far. In recent times, she was a part of Khichdi Returns as Dr. Tilottama Dhakdhaki in 2018 and then in 2019 she appeared in Main Bhi Ardhangini in a double role as Nilambari Thakur and Mahamaya. The actor’s last appearance came in the 2018 movie Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

(With Inputs from PR)

