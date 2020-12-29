Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 Wishes, Images & Status To Share With Family And Friends

Dattatreya Jayanti is the auspicious festival that falls in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night of Margashirsha month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on December 29, 2020. On the same day, the Purnima tithi is also observed. The Purnima tithi is starting at 7.54 AM in the morning and will be ending at 8.57 AM on December 30, 2020. Check out Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 wishes, images and statuses to share on this auspicious occasion with your near and dear ones.

Dattatreya Jayanti wishes 2020

On the auspicious day of Dattatreya Jayanti, I wish you and your family love, light, happiness, laughter, wealth and good health.

On this holy occasion of Dattatreya Jayanti, I hope and pray that the blessings of Dattatreya may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

This Dattatreya Jayanti, let us all eliminate the negativity that seeks refuge within us, to evolve and be better persons. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Dattatreya Jayanti to you and your family.

May Dattatreya bless you with all that you have dreamt of. May all your wishes get fulfilled and may you always keep smiling—a very blissful Dattatreya Jayanti to you.

Let us bow before Lord Dattatreya to pray for universal peace and happiness. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no hatred. Here's wishing you a very blissful Dattatreya Jayanti.

Here's praying to Dattatreya for eternal peace, happiness, good health, and wealth on the auspicious day of Dattatreya Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti status

Dattatreya will bless us in joy and pain

For prayers never go in vain

Wish you a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti oh dear friend

May our togetherness never end.

Dattatreya Jayanti is an auspicious day

To celebrate the glory of guru’s love

May all your dreams come true

May Dattatreya keep blessing you from heaven above.

Dattatreya Jayanti is finally here

To double the blessings and the cheer

May every day of every year

Keep you happy and away from fear

Happy Dattatreya jayanti 2020.

Dattatreya Jayanti Images to share with family & friends

