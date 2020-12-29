Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 Wishes, Images & Status To Share With Family And Friends

Quick links:
Dattatreya Jayanti is the auspicious festival that falls in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night of Margashirsha month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on December 29, 2020. On the same day, the Purnima tithi is also observed. The Purnima tithi is starting at 7.54 AM in the morning and will be ending at 8.57 AM on December 30, 2020. Check out Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 wishes, images and statuses to share on this auspicious occasion with your near and dear ones.
Dattatreya will bless us in joy and pain
For prayers never go in vain
Wish you a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti oh dear friend
May our togetherness never end.
Dattatreya Jayanti is an auspicious day
To celebrate the glory of guru’s love
May all your dreams come true
May Dattatreya keep blessing you from heaven above.
Dattatreya Jayanti is finally here
To double the blessings and the cheer
May every day of every year
Keep you happy and away from fear
Happy Dattatreya jayanti 2020.
