'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' Actor Shubhangi Atre Quits TikTok; Urges Fans To Do The Same

Indian TV actor Shubhangi Atre is best known for her role as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari on the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The actor has recently quit TikTok while trying to support more local businesses as spoken by PM Narendra Modi. The actor not only stood up for the movement to support local businesses but also urged many fans to do the same. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Shubhangi Atre shared many details on why she quit TikTok and urged others to do the same.

Shubhangi Atre quits TikTok; urges others to do the same

Referring to PM Narendra Modi's speech and movement Vocal for Local, Shubhangi Atre elaborated on the idea behind her choice to quit the app. The actor wanted to support more local businesses instead of letting apps from other countries prosper in our economy. The actor also admitted that she used the medium for promotional activities. Atre also shared how there are many other mediums and she is using those from now onwards instead of TikTok. She also said that she wants others to try and use more local platforms than using apps brought in by other countries for their needs.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Shubhangi, when asked about her fans missing her on TikTok, said that her decision to quit TitTok remains firm and that her many fans can find her on various other platforms. Shubhangi found TikTok's origins to have created a lot of issues for India and various Indian soldiers. She spoke of this being her way of saying 'no' to a particular country's product.

The actor, respecting the choice of her fans, asked them to shift to more local apps if they could. The actor also went on and praised PM Narendra Modi's recent speech and said this was her little effort towards the local VS foreign movement. Additionally, She also spoke on her love for handloom items and her being a huge handloom person.

In the same interview, Shubhangi Atre also elaborated on her purchasing jute carpets, and art pieces made by local artisans. Shubhangi Atre also expressed her desire to be more aware while purchasing products from now onwards. The actor said that foreign products have made life more comfortable till now. However, she then went on to request many viewers to focus on Indian products now. Shubhangi also spoke about checking her house to see how many foreign-made products she has, and was happy to know that it was not a substantial amount. She urged fans to do their bit to support the country.

