'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Shubhangi Atre To Give Online Kathak Classes; Read Details

The shooting of various shows and films has been discontinued to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre is enjoying her gala time at her house. The actor likes to keep her fans updated with her entertaining TikTok videos and dance videos.

Apart from that, only a few people know that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre is a fantastic Kathak dancer as well. Shubhangi is getting a lot of requests from her fans to start online Kathak classes. Angoori Bhabi from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has decided to give her fans Kathak classes online.

Shubhangi Atre in an interview with a media publication said that she has noticed several people are showing interest in learning Kathak during the lockdown. She also said that she is available for whoever wants to learn the dance form online.

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor believes that the beautiful knowledge of art never ends but only grows by sharing more and more. She also said that she is there to share and improve herself. Shubhangi Atre also feels that with this, she could also be able to enjoy her lockdown period.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor has several fans who are willing to learn Kathak from her. They have requested her to start her online classes. Shubhangi said that as April 29 is observed as International Dance Day, which is why she will start her Kathak classes on social media from this day.

