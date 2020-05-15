David Warner Comically Trolled By Ex-Australia Teammate Mitchell Johnson For TikTok Videos

With no IPL action taking place due to coronavirus, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner's former Australia teammate Mitchell Johnson of Thursday trolled the explosive opener for his latest TikTok video. David Warner TikTok videos have garnered a lot of attention from fans who are loving every moment of it. Not only David Warner, but even his wife and daughters have joined the cricketer on the social media platform.

David Warner TikTok video: Mitchell Johnson's hilarious response

Ever since SRH skipper David Warner made his debut on the video-sharing platform last month, he has not only been posting hilarious videos but also grooving to Bollywood as well as South Indian songs. In the latest video, David Warner can be seen pumping air in a jam jar with a cycle pump, with "Pump up the jam" song playing in the background.

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson was quick to respond to the David Warner TikTok video. Here's what Mitchell Johnson commented on the David Warner TikTok latest video -

David Warner and Mitchell Johnson's IPL careers

Both David Warner and Mitchell Johnson have made their impact felt in the IPL over the years. Warner has gone to become an integral member of SRH side and even led the side to IPL glory in 2016. Warner, who joined SRH in 2014, is the only cricketer in the history of IPL to win the coveted Orange Cap three times, i.e. in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

For the IPL 2020 season, Warner was reinstated as the skipper by SRH side in place of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. Mitchell Johnson has played six seasons in IPL despite retiring from international cricket in 2015. The former Australian pacer played for three franchises in his IPL career and took 61 wickets in 54 matches.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER/ INSTAGRAM)