'Better Than Your TikTok Videos', Says Virat Kohli After Pietersen Invites A Banter

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Sunday poked fun at Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the latter posted a throwback picture on Instagram. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the sporting world to a halt, players are finding new ways to engage with their fans and colleagues alike.

Virat Kohli took to the microblogging site to share a picture of himself with a beard. Known for his light-hearted humour, Pietersen then commented, "Shave your beard". The former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who has recently gathered attention due to his various TikTok videos then received a hysterical response from the Indian Skipper.

Kevin Pietersen TikTok video

In the latest Kevin Pietersen TikTok video, the cricketer gives the impression that his neck has detached from his body and his head is sliding down the staircase on its own, with his rest of the body part stationary at one position. Apart from Kevin Pietersen's TikTok videos, fans have managed to get a glimpse of the former cricketer during his Instagram live chat with many cricketers including Indian captain Virat Kohli. Here is the latest TikTok video by Kevin Pietersen -

Recently, Kevin Pietersen's TikTok profile received 5.5 million views and the cricketer decided to celebrate the feat by grooving to the famous Bollywood track Kukkad from the 2012 movie Student Of the Year featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

