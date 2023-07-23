Shubhangi Atre, Saumya Tandon Remember Deepesh Bhan On First Death Anniversary

It has been a year since the untimely demise of Deepesh Bhan, the talented actor. He was known for portraying the character of Malkhan on the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! In loving memory of the late actor, his co-stars from the show came together on their social media platforms to honour and cherish his precious memories.

2 things you need to know

Deepesh Bhan played a pivotal role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

The actor passed away after succumbing to a brain haemorrhage.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai! actors remember co-star Deepesh Bhan

Shubhangi Atre, who played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the show upon Shilpa Shinde’s exit took to her Instagram to share pictures with Deepesh. She shared a picture from her farmhouse recalling the time when the actor cooked food on a ‘chulha’. Along with the picture she wrote, “sirf yaadein reh jaati hai 😞Its been a year Deepu,miss u yaar😔”

(Shubangi Atre remembers Deepsh Bhan on his first death anniversary | Image: Shubhangi Atre/Instagram)



Rohitashv Gour shares a goofy picture of Deepesh

Shubangi is not the only one who penned a note in remembrance of the late actor. Actor Rohitashv Gour, who played the protagonist named Manmohan Tiwari on the show also took to Instagram to share a goofy photo with the actor and penned a note. He prayed to the Gods for the well-being of the actor in whichever form he is in.

(Rohitashv Gour also shared a candid selfie with the actor | Image: Rohitashv Gour/Instagram)



Saumya Tandon shares a candid photo of Deepesh Bhan

Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi also took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo with Deepesh. In the photo, she can be seen feeding cake to the actor from her farewell party at the show. Along with the picture she wrote, “Tum jahan ho haste raho Deepesh”.

(Saumay Tandon previously helped Deepesh's wife repay their house loan | Image: Shubhangi Atre/Instagram)



Deepesh Bhan was a fitness enthusiast and a beloved actor whose sudden passing left his family and friends in shock. The actor succumbed to a brain haemorrhage last July. The actor collapsed while playing cricket and was rushed to the hospital, where he could not survive.