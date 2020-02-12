'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 11 | Raja Gets Rani A Valentine's Day Gift

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 11

At the beginning of the episode, Raja and Rani entered their shop and Raja told her that he was sleepy. Rani gave him chilli to bite on. She told him that will keep him awake. Raja's mouth started burning, but he suddenly felt awake. The two started decorating the shop. They worked hard and made the shop look good. After midnight, Rani gave Raja a heart-shaped balloon and wished him a happy Valentine's Day.

In the other scene, Mehul had got a present for another girl and kept it in his almirah. Jharna saw the gift and thought it was for her. But she did not open it as she thought that it would spoil the surprise.

In the next scene, Asha asked Kritida about where Raja and Rani were. She said she didn't know. Nattu knocked at the door of the shop and Raja told him that they were working all night on decorating the shop. They reached home told everyone that they had gone out for a walk. Asha told him that she was really worried about him and Rani. Kritida suspected that the two were up to something.

In the next scene, Raja and Rani were in their room when Raja gifted Rani a plant of chillies. She asked him what was that for. He replied saying that he was thankful for her presence in his life. Rani smiled at him. She gave him a shirt and asked him what would happen if the sales in their shop did not rise. Raja asked her to not worry about anything and be optimistic.

In the next scene, Jugal went to Utsav and told him that they could earn some extra money on that Valentine’s Day. Utsav said that he did not want to do anything illegal. Jugal said that he could earn 5000 per day. Utsav thought that he could earn money and give it to Asha. He agreed to the plan.

