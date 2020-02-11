Sidharth Shukla's Mom Writes To Bigg Boss & Reveals Secrets About Her 'most Pampered Kid'

Bigg Boss 13 is a reality show where the contestants are supposed to live with each other in the confinement of the Bigg Boss house. The format of the show requires the contestants to compete with each other and perform tasks given by the showmakers, complete household chores and entertain the audience at the same time.

This season is inching closer towards its finale. Only six contestants from the show could make it to the Bigg Boss finale week. Though the contenders are not in touch with the outside world, popular contestant Sidharth Shukla’s mother wrote a ‘Thank You’ letter to Bigg Boss. Read on to know what she wrote in the letter.

Sidharth Shukla's mother pens down her gratitude towards Bigg Boss 13

The official Instagram page of Sidharth Shukla posted the letter on the social media. In the letter, Sidharth's mother thanked Bigg Boss 13 for showing her sides and characteristics of her son that she was completely unaware of. Read on to see the letter written by his mother to Bigg Boss 13.

Sidarth Shukla's mother thanks 'Bigg Boss'

Sidharth Shukla's mother thanked Bigg Boss as she felt that the show has made him stronger and has taught him many things. His mother mentioned how she used to get surprised seeing her son on the show making chappatis, tea, eggs, etc. She also revealed that Sidharth has been her most pampered child and whenever he used to fall sick, he would never leave his mother’s side.

However, when he fell ill in the Bigg Boss house, he managed things on his own. She thanked Bigg Boss as she felt that the house has given him a lot of strength. His mother also mentioned how grateful she was to see Sidharth receiving all the love from viewers and is eagerly waiting to meet him after the finale. She further mentioned in the letter that she is hopeful of Sidharth winning the show.

